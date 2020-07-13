Wall to wall sunshine

Slightly lower humidity

By David Rogers | July 13, 2020 at 12:37 PM EDT - Updated July 13 at 12:57 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front that delivered a few showers this morning is now to our southeast. High pressure is building in providing a northerly wind. Slightly lower humidity is expected to move in by Tonight. Our mid-week will still be hot with a more comfortable humidity. Hot and humid conditions are expected to return later this week into the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 90s,...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

