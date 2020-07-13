UVA’s Charles Snowden & Noah Taylor on Bednarik Award Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia football standouts Charles Snowden and Noah Taylor have both been named to the Preseason Watch List for the Bednarik Award, which is which is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.
Charles Snowden had 72 tackles as a junior last year, including 11 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks.
He was named Honorable-Mention All-ACC.
Fellow linebacker Noah Taylor had 57 tackles as a sophomore, as well as 13.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, and two interceptions.
Both of Taylor’s interceptions came in the Cavaliers’ 39-30 win against Virginia Tech in the regular season finale.
The Hokies placed linebacker Rayshard Ashby and cornerback Caleb Farley on the 2020 Bednarik Watch List.
