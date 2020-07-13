Tracking a cold front

Clearing and hot

nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers | July 13, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT - Updated July 13 at 7:26 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A cold front continues to move east. Any showers will exit, as skies begin to partially clear. A northerly wind behind the front will lower humidity levels a bit. Sunny and hot for our mid-week, with rising temperatures and humidity for the late week and Weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Showers ending, clearing and hot, High: upper 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, areas of fog, Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around...Low: low 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

