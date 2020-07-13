Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Moving Maternity Classes and Support Online

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the foreseeable future, maternity classes and support groups at Sentara Martha Jefferson are being held virtually for the safety of new moms and babies. Despite being online, the goal is to still create connections and support.
“It has been crucial for new moms and new parents to have this means of support and connect to other people who are in that same boat,” explained Laura Salvatierra, RN, BSN, CCE, Sentara Martha Jefferson Maternity Education.
Eliza Stone delivered her baby boy in May at Sentara Martha Jefferson. It was her first child. She’d signed up for all in-person classes and admits she was disappointed in the change. However, after participating in the classes and support groups, she has been pleasantly surprised by the new offerings.
“I was really surprised at how strong and robust they were,” noted Stone.
Like everyone, new parents are dealing with situations they’d never imagined.
“I don’t think it’s the postpartum experience anyone had hoped for. It is a really wonderful supplement though and an amazing resource for folks when connection is so important,” said Stone.
In the end, the necessary support is still being provided, which is most important.
“We’re grateful we’re able to outstretch our arms and support moms near and far,” said Salvatierra.
Of course, with babies and Zoom calls, there’s always also some added humor – and no need for mom to worry about interruptions.
“With the babies, mute is your best friend, so if you have to pop off on mute, or if you have to nurse, that’s all fine,” commented Stone.
