For safety’s sake, Cavaliers preparing for season as scheduled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team is putting as many protocols in place as it can, to try and limit the spread of the coronavirus.
In a Zoom call with the media on Monday, head coach Bronco Mendenhall had to speak for three and a half minutes straight, just to cover most of the details of the operation.
UVA had two positive tests in its initial round of testing last week.
Mendenhall says he’s in favor of playing a conference-only schedule, as the league-mandated regulations can help protect his players, but they’re ready for anything.
“We’re going to prepare as if we’re opening up with Georgia,” says Mendenhall. “We’ll prepare as if the season will happen. We’ll prepare as if we want to keep all of our goals intact, acknowledging at the same time, could there be a delayed season? Yes. Could there be a shortened season? Yes. Could there be a conference-only season? Yes. However, until then, we’re preparing to play Georgia.”
Virginia is scheduled to kickoff against the Bulldogs on September 7th in Atlanta.
