Running community remembers Charlottesville man who died during race

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The running community in Charlottesville is mourning the loss of one of their own. Adam Kannapell, 50, died July 11 after suffering a heart attack during the Boar’s Head Turn & Burn Trail Race.
Kannapell was an avid runner and triathalon competitor, but only in the last years of his life. His friends and fellow runners say he died while doing what he loved.
“Some folks might state their facts and say running took his life,” Ragged Mountain Running Shop Owner Mark Lorenzoni said. “I would argue that running gave him life. It really was his life blood.”
Lorenzoni said that Kannapell, and his father Joe, made up a sizable part of the city’s running community.
A memorial service is planned for July 14 at Holy Comforter Church.
