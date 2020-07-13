Project Rebound displays businesses opening safely in new videos

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As more companies get used to opening under the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to keep customers and employees safe, businesses are doing their part to raise awareness.
The Charlottesville Chamber of Commerce and Economic developers came together to form Project Rebound. The initiative produced five different videos featuring businesses in the area practicing safe measures while remaining open.
“There are resources out there online about the different protocols you use when you open your business during COVID, but I really want to highlight local businesses,” Ty Cooper, the producer of the Project Rebound videos, said.
The businesses that participated in the videos included Pearl Island Café, Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of Central Virginia, Four Corners Real Estate Solutions, Tiger Fuel Company, and SERVPRO of Charlottesville.
