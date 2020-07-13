New policies aim to keep Albemarle Co. students safe on school buses

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It seems many parents may plan to keep their students off the school bus this fall due to the coronavirus, but for those who ride, Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) says it has a plan to keep them safe.
A preliminary survey conducted by the school district says more than 60% of parents are not planning for their child to regularly ride a school bus in the fall.
“Preliminarily, it looks like we’ll have a decrease in students riding the bus this coming school year, and we would encourage parents this year to actually drive their kids to school,” Albemarle County Director of Transportation Jim Foley said.
For parents mostly planning to get their students to school a different way, just be mindful, the schools are implementing a new policy.
“If students don’t ride the bus for 10 consecutive days - and there may be some extenuating circumstances - but overall, if they don’t ride for 10 consecutive days, we’ll have to remove them from the manifest,” Foley said.
For any child taking the bus this fall, the safety process will begin at home: “We are asking parents to self screen their kids before they get on the bus. If they’re showing a fever, or other symptoms of COVID-19, please keep them at home,” Foley said.
Students will be required to wear face masks, as well as use hand sanitizer - which will be supplied by the school - when they first get on the bus. They will then file to the back of the bus to help make sure to take one seat per student.
Students will not see plexiglass around the driver’s seat, because bus manufacturers are regulated by federal standards and the barriers are not approved right now.
“Any change that we would make to the bus such as plexiglass, or even a shower curtain-type material, would need to be approved by the Virginia Department of Education,” Foley said.
Albemarle County Public Schools is expected to release another survey on July 20 to get more information ahead of the school board’s meeting on July 30.
