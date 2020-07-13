CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A little less humid with a more northerly wind flow. Turning hotter mid week. Little to no chances for rain Tuesday through Wednesday. High temperatures in the 90s for central Virginia.
A cold front by the end of the week and next weekend will give us a better chance for a shower and thunderstorm.
Monday night: A fair sky. Pleasant overnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the 60s. Look for Comet NEOWISE tonight and early Tuesday morning. Look to the northwest sky between 10 and 11 PM for best viewing and to the northeast sky 4 to 4:30 AM for an optimal sighting.
Tuesday: Hot sunshine. Highs 85 to 90 degrees.
Tuesday night: Clear with lows in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Hazy, hot and a little more humid. Highs lower 90s. Lows lower 60s.
Thursday through Sunday: Hazy, hot and muggy. An isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm risk during mainly the afternoon and evening hours. Highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
Next Monday: Hot sunshine. Mainly dry at this time. Highs in the 90s.
