CHO seeing passenger numbers tick back up

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Things appears to slowly be picking up at Charlottesville Albemarle Airport (CHO).
Charlottesville Albemarle Airport Authority Executive Director Melinda Crawford says passengers are starting to come back. She says a typical day at the airport could see 1,024 passengers and 25 flights.
However, CHO saw as little as two dozen passengers and five flights a day during the months of March and April.
Crawford told NBC29 Monday, July 13, that this past weekend saw 354 outbound passengers. The number of flights per day currently at nine, and is expected to increase to 12 in August.
“When you look at this airport, this is an economic driver for your community, and not one penny of local tax dollars goes into it. The only way you can support this airport is by flying through this airport, and I would encourage people to check CHO first, and also to be ready to soar with us because we’re ready to soar again,” Crawford said.
Crawford says the airport never closed its doors during coronavirus pandemic, and never had to let any employees go. She added that airlines and airport do thorough cleanings between each flight, and that masks are required on all flights and in the airport.
