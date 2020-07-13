Charlottesville musician writes “One For George” to help cope with, reduce police brutality

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-area musician is using his voice to help people cope with police brutality.
It started as a friend’s way of coping with the emotions he felt after watching the death of George Floyd, but it has since turned into a much larger form of artistic expression.
It starts with a melody, and the audio of the final desperate cries of George Floyd before giving way to a beat and poignant words from activist and musician Damani Harrison. The track “One For George” was originally created as an instrumental by producer Lekema “Sandman” Bullock as a way to deal with the pain he felt watching the video of Floyd’s death.
“I normally don’t run to my music when I’m upset,” Bullock said. “I’m a different type of musician I guess, because most musicians go straight to their music when they’re upset. But this particular time I just said, ‘I want to honor George.‘”
Bullock originally posted the track to his SoundCloud page, thinking it would remain as an instrumental piece. Then, longtime friend and fellow musician Damani Harrison asked Bullock to send him the track. Within seconds of hearing it, Harrison was writing lyrics.
“He matched my energy,” Bullock said. “He matched exactly how I was feeling. I could not be happier with what he did lyrically.”
Harrison now had a bigger vision for One For George, and brought in several collaborators to create a portrait series of local activists on Instagram, along with a stark black and white music video. Photographer Eze Amos provided video clips, including the final shot of black and brown victims of police brutality projected against the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond.
“I told him what he was working on is really important and needs to get out there,” Amos said. “And from one artist to the other, it was a pleasure for me to actually be part of that.”
Harrison says he has decided to go media-silent and let his work speak for itself.
“I’m hoping that it helps people cope, that it is therapy for individuals and that it’s a rallying cry for individuals to keep this movement going,” Bullock said.
“If there’s any way to bring a reform or bring some kind of change, that’s what the project is about,” said Amos.
