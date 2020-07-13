Charlottesville mayor leads panel to address persistent danger of COVID-19 in the city

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville is revamping the conversation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid contributing to the statewide rise in cases.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker held a panel on Zoom to reemphasize the severity of the situation due to an increased number of gatherings and cases in the city.
One of the biggest concerns addressed was the containment of University of Virginia students.
People have started noticing more student gatherings as Phase 3 of Reopening Virginia runs its course and many are worried about how UVA’s decision to allow students to return might adversely affect the Charlottesville community.
“It’s a recipe for disaster and I think it’s all going to leave us all in a lurch come November,” Walker said. “We will be left here cleaning up the fallout from that decision.”
Mayor Walker says, unfortunately, the city government has no control over student behavior.
“We have to basically follow suit with the decisions that the governor is making so we can’t do anything other than implore the university to make a different decision,” she added.
However, the city and university are talking about shared health and safety concerns.
“Just like any other time when we deal with matters with the university we try to have those conversations to basically provide them with our thoughts, in terms of how we feel how certain things that they’re doing,” City Manager Dr. Tarron Richardson said.
The Zoom panel also addressed the pressing issue of COVID-19 disproportionately affecting people of color.
“Sixteen percent of our cases are self identified as African-American and 32% self identified as Hispanic,” TJHD Health Director Dr. Denise Bonds said. “We also see an over representation in hospitalizations with 45% of our hospitalized cases self identifying as African-American and 17% as Hispanic.”
Health professionals across Charlottesville have risen to the occasion to help those in need.
“Sentara Martha Jefferson was actually the first one to the table to offer the free testing and then UVA came along and has offered testing as well,” UVA Professor Dr. Jeanita Richardson said. “So we’ve been distributing information to community members in various venues and various ways.”
Lastly, the health department addressed the spike in mask violation complaints.
“To date, we’ve had 180 complaints, almost all of them related to individuals not wearing masks in either retail establishments or restaurants,” Dr. Bonds said.
Other speakers included educators like Mr. Alex Zan and concerned citizens like Stacey Washington who shared her fears while currently fighting COVID-19.
Every speaker emphasized that COVID-19 is still a very real threat in Charlottesville and beyond and we as a community need to step the efforts.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.