Activists seek to decriminalize ‘magic’ mushrooms in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) - Despite pandemic conditions that made normal signature-gathering almost impossible, activists in Washington, D.C., say they have enough signatures for a November ballot initiative that would decriminalize natural psychedelics such as certain mushrooms.
Activists presented more than 36,000 signatures to the Board of Elections.
They claim the plant-based psychedelics can successfully treat depression, trauma and addiction.
The initiative would direct the police to treat such natural psychedelics as a low law-enforcement priority.
But even if it passes, supporters acknowledge it will probably be blocked by Congress, which retains the right to alter or even overturn D.C. laws.
