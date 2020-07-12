Virtual Anti-Racist Book Club for Kids says it’s helping families navigate tough conversations on race

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Every weekend throughout the summer, children of all ages can join in on anti-racist conversations and book readings by joining in on a Zoom call.
“Somebody’s gotta jump in and start the conversation,” said co-host Kia Sims. Sims and Merenda Cecelia host the Anti-Racist Book Club for Kids, an online book club that meets every Sunday afternoon until August 23 on Zoom. Cecelia says she started the club, with funding assistance from Yanceyville Christian Church, as a way to help navigate tough conversations with her nine-year-old son.
“I started thinking about how do I explain this in a way that he’ll be kind of excited about being a part of what’s going on in the world right now?” Cecelia explained.
Every weekend different hosts will read from children’s books that focus on race and inequality. Sims said she’s even learned a thing or two from the books she plans to share.
“We are adults, this is a children’s book and we were like, ‘Is this for real?’ type of thing,” Sims said.
Cecelia, who has been an educator for about two decades, said much of what the children will read about in the club are often left untaught or unspoken of in schools.
“We need knowledge and we need context and we need to understand fully history and you don’t have to be an adult to start learning that stuff,” Cecelia said.
To both hosts, doing something as simple as a weekly book club can change the world.
“I believe, I mean, it’s an old saying, but I do believe that our children are the future and I think that when you engage with kids and really listen to them and have good conversation with them, there’s no limit to how great we can be if we use these little people,” Sims said.
