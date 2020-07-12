Scattered Thunderstorm Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a weather disturbance for later on this Sunday and Sunday evening. This system will trigger a few showers, downpours and thunderstorms to form during the afternoon and evening. Can’t rule out an isolated severe thunderstorm. The greatest threats will be localized damaging wind and hail. Along with heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Mostly for near the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Shenandoah Valley.
Showers and thunderstorms exit overnight Sunday. A new scattered shower/storm risk arrives again on Monday.
Turning hotter mid week as the July heat wave rolls on. High temperatures in the 90s for central Virginia.
A cold front by the end of the week will give us a better chance for a shower and thunderstorm.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry first half of the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms form in the afternoon and evening. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.
Sunday overnight: Lingering shower. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.
Monday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. A scattered afternoon and evening shower/storm. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. If clouds hold tough and a shower/storm arrives early, then highs will held down to the 80s.
Monday night: Partly cloudy with any lingering shower moving away. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s. Patchy fog.
Tuesday: Hot sunshine. Highs lower 90s. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday: Hot sunshine and humid. Highs in the 90s. Lows lower 70s.
Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid. Stray shower/storm risk. Highs in the 90s. Lows lower 70s.
Friday and Saturday: Hazy, hot and humid. Isolated to scattered shower/storm chance. Highs in the 90s.
