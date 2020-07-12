Scattered Thunderstorm Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a weather disturbance for later on this Sunday and Sunday evening. This system will trigger a few showers, downpours and thunderstorms to form during the afternoon and evening. Can’t rule out an isolated severe thunderstorm. The greatest threats will be localized damaging wind and hail. Along with heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Mostly for near the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Shenandoah Valley.