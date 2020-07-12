Remembrance of lynching of John Henry James held at Court Square

James, an ice cream seller was lynched on July 12, 1898, one day after being accused of raping a white female from a prominent family. It is unclear to this day whether or not James committed the crime, as there is no record of whether or not he fit the description of the man that the victim said committed the rape. After being taken to Staunton to avoid being lynched on July 11, a mob gathered and pulled James off the train that was returning him to face a grand jury.