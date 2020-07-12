Remembrance of lynching of John Henry James held at Court Square

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rain didn’t stop dozens of people for gathering to remember the lynching of John Henry James on July 12.
A crowd gathered in Court Square Park in Charlottesville to remember the lynching, which occurred 122 years ago. As a part of the ceremony, organizers spoke to the crowd about the history of the event and why it is important to remember the lynching and continue to work for equality in the United States.
James, an ice cream seller was lynched on July 12, 1898, one day after being accused of raping a white female from a prominent family. It is unclear to this day whether or not James committed the crime, as there is no record of whether or not he fit the description of the man that the victim said committed the rape. After being taken to Staunton to avoid being lynched on July 11, a mob gathered and pulled James off the train that was returning him to face a grand jury.
None of the members of the lynch mob were ever charged. A plaque now stands in the park to remember James.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.