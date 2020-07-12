Louisa County Sheriff’s Department investigating drowning at Lake Anna

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an apparent drowning death at Lake Anna.
The incident occurred on July 12. According to the department, a 51-year-old man was swimming near the islands of Duerson Point. Witnesses then lost sight of the man, who later was discovered dead. The victim is not being identified at this time as the department attempts to notify his next-of-kin.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted as they become available.
Louisa County Sheriff’s Department Press Release -- 7/12/2020
