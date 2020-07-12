Fundraiser for restaurant workers raises over $100,000

When I first started the fundraiser in March, the demand was enormous. Together, we filled a much-needed gap and took care of our neighbors in a time-sensitive manner, while they were waiting for government relief programs to kick in. Ten weeks later, request for mini grants are trickling in, slowly. I am hearing of new needs that are arising from the restaurant worker community. It is clear there is still a prevalent need for help, although it is changing. I want to remain responsive to the community the Fund was designed to serve but I also want to honor the donation you made and its intended purpose.