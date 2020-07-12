Fundraiser for restaurant workers raises over $100,000

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Restaurant Community Fund, set up by Kate Ellwood raised over $100,000 to help support out of work restaurant employees.
With the money that was raised, Ellwood was able to provide over 400 people with $200 grants to help pay bills, groceries and more.
“There were a few fundraisers, which were great, but they were more geared toward the restaurant and not so much the workers,” Ellwood said. “I wanted to do something where the workers would directly see that money.”
The fund is still accepting donations at this time, and disbursing grants to families that need them.
Ellwood posted this message on her fundraising website in May:
A NOTE TO OUR FRIENDS AND DONORS:
5/21/2020
When I first started the fundraiser in March, the demand was enormous. Together, we filled a much-needed gap and took care of our neighbors in a time-sensitive manner, while they were waiting for government relief programs to kick in. Ten weeks later, request for mini grants are trickling in, slowly. I am hearing of new needs that are arising from the restaurant worker community. It is clear there is still a prevalent need for help, although it is changing. I want to remain responsive to the community the Fund was designed to serve but I also want to honor the donation you made and its intended purpose.
All donors, prior to today, will receive a personal note asking your persmission to use the remaining funds to support restaurant workers through two new efforts:
1) The “Fill the Apron” campaign will provide all “back” and “front of house” staff returning to work with a new apron filled with face masks, hand sanitizer, snacks, pens, coupons, and other local goods to lift their spirits & provide needed supplies that are in high demand/low supply.
2) A local-independent restaurant is providing take-out, family-style meals to help restaurant workers and their families who are facing food insecurity because of their loss of income. The restaurant is centrally located and near a bus stop for those that rely on public transportation. Our contribution would help increase the number of meals they can provide.
All donations as of today, will be directed toward these two efforts.
Our plan going forward is to continue promoting and accepting applications for mini grants until May 25th. After that time, we will process the requests on a limited basis and refer individuals in need to alternative resources. This GoFundMe page will continue to accept donations until June 11th, if you wish to contribute to the two new efforts.
Sincerely, Kate Ellwood
