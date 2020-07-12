Brief Break in High Heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weather disturbance passing over the region Sunday produced a hand full of showers, downpours and thunder. Showers and thunderstorms exit tonight. Most places remain dry on Monday. The greatest shower and thunderstorm risk is to our southeast Monday. More toward I-95. We look to get a break in the high heat Monday. Many areas many come up shy of reaching 90 degrees.
Turning hotter mid week. Little to no chances for rain Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures in the 90s for central Virginia.
A cold front by the end of the week and next weekend will give us a better chance for a shower and thunderstorm.
Sunday overnight: Lingering shower. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. A stray shower/thunder risk. Many areas stay dry. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. If clouds hold tough or a shower/storm arrives early, then highs will held down to the 80s.
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s. Patchy fog.
Tuesday: Hot sunshine. Highs lower 90s. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday: Hot sunshine and humid. Highs in the 90s. Lows lower 70s.
Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid. Stray shower/storm risk. Highs in the 90s. Lows lower 70s.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday: Hazy, hot and humid. Isolated to scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.