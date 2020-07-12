Brief Break in High Heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A weather disturbance passing over the region Sunday produced a hand full of showers, downpours and thunder. Showers and thunderstorms exit tonight. Most places remain dry on Monday. The greatest shower and thunderstorm risk is to our southeast Monday. More toward I-95. We look to get a break in the high heat Monday. Many areas many come up shy of reaching 90 degrees.