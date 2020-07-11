Virginia Health Department reports COVID-19 outbreak in progress at two central Virginia facilities

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reported COVID-19 outbreak in progress at two central Virginia long-term care facilities on Friday.
According to the department’s website, Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center has six reported positive cases of the virus and Cedars Healthcare Center has 10 reported positive cases of the virus. The reports were confirmed by a representative of the Thomas Jefferson Health District.
Both facilities declined a request to confirm the number of cases at the time. For more information: Virginia Department of Health List of Long-Term Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19
