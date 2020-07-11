UVA Law students urge administration to protect visa holders, say hybrid model plan isn’t enough

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Students at University of Virginia’s School of Law are urging administrators to create new classes and policies to protect international students threatened by new visa policy.
The policy says international students taking 100% online classes may face deportation unless they transfer schools or return to their home country. Law students are asking the school to create an independent study for international students to meet new Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) requirements that will be taught with social distance measures in place.
“Law school administrators are working diligently with affected students to ensure that they are able to study and remain safely and securely on Grounds this coming year—something our hybrid model of instruction should be able to accommodate,” UVA Law Dean Risa Goluboff in an email.
But many students say the hybrid model does not give the visa holders much flexibility.
“Though UVA has committed to a hybrid method which is considered OK, the way that the immigration policies work would mean that those students would not be able to opt to take all of their classes online the way that domestic students would be able to, which puts them at a disadvantage and requires them to risk their health against their will,” UVA Law student Ariell Branson said.
Dean Goluboff said administration would release more information regarding fall classes in the upcoming weeks.
