Nice July Weather For Now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A drop in relative humidity and dew points through tonight. Dry weather will continue through Sunday morning.
Tracking a weather disturbance for later on Sunday and Sunday evening. This system will trigger a few showers, downpours and thunderstorms to form during the afternoon and early evening. Can’t rule out an isolated severe thunderstorm. The greatest threats will be localized damaging wind and hail. Along with heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Mostly for near the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Shenandoah Valley.
Showers and thunderstorms exit overnight Sunday. A new spotty shower/storm risk arrives again on Monday.
Turning hotter mid week as the July heat wave rolls on. High temperatures will into the 90s for central Virginia.
A cold front by the end of the week will give us a better chance for a shower and thunderstorm.
Saturday night: A starry sky. Lows in the 60s for most.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and dry first half of the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms form in the afternoon and early evening. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.
Sunday overnight: Lingering shower. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Most places look to remain dry. Lows upper 60s.
Tuesday: Hot sunshine. Highs lower 90s. Lows upper 60s.
Wednesday: Hot sunshine and humid. Highs in the 90s. Lows lower 70s.
Thursday: Hazy, hot and humid. Stray shower/storm risk. Highs in the 90s. Lows lower 70s.
Friday and Saturday: Hazy, hot and humid. Isolated to scattered shower/storm chance. Highs in the 90s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.