March for equity held in Fluvanna County

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Fluvanna County Leadership Team for race and equality held their first march on July 11.
Protesters started at the Pleasant Grove Dog Park and marched to the Fluvanna County Courthouse. Once at the Courthouse, public officials from Fluvanna County spoke to the crowd showing their support to the fight for equity in the community.
“Without the dialogue and us coming out in droves, that’s the only way we’re going to get anything done,” protester Chad White said. “Instead of just a couple of people trying to address the issues we need the community on board so that we can move ahead and move forward.”
Although there are no set plans, the Fluvanna County Leadership Team for Race and Equality said there will be more events in the future to further the dialogue for change.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.