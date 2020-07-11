IX Art Park sets up for social distanced concerts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The IX Art Park is getting ready to resume their live music events with social distancing in mind.
Social distancing circles have been painted on the ground to separate people in attendance. There are three different sizes of circles depending on the size of your group.
“We have circles for one to two people, circles for three to four people and circles for five to eight people,” Executive Director of the IX Art Park Foundation Susan Krischel said. “If you are buying a circle for a group it has to be a group of people that are in your immediate household or someone you are confident that you can be in a safe space with.”
People will be able to use the restrooms and the bar will be open but patrons must be wearing masks. The concert series starts on Saturday July 18, with hopes of continuing through the fall.
