University of Virginia hosts virtual town hall for international students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is supporting its international students and addressing their concerns over their future at the school and in the country.
“When someone sends you a new ICE regulation, normally it’s not a good thing,” said fourth-year UVA international student, Alvaro Cordero.
Cordero is studying on a F-1 Visa. He’s been isolating at home in Panama for five months. Despite the travel restrictions into the United States, Cordero was able to secure a seat on a flight to Virginia next week.
“I actually had to catch a humanitarian flight because the airport is closed and they keep delaying the date indefinitely,” he said.
Now he’s worried what will happen if UVA does not have in-person classes. “I need it to work out because it’s going to be hard to get a flight out of the U.S. if it doesn’t,” Cordero stated.
A virtual town hall meeting led by UVA experts and leaders spoke about the growing concerns of many international students.
“We are now considering best ways to put pressure on the U.S. government to block implementation of this regulation,” Vice Provost for Global Affairs Stephen Mulls said.
Even with the obstacles Cordero has to face, he’s nervous for those not as fortunate as him.
“A lot of people in my position or in a similar position where they may want to leave but don’t have somewhere to stay in Charlottesville won’t have a way of getting out in their countries,” he said.
Harvard and MIT have filed a lawsuit against the new federal regulation. A hearing is set in Boston on Tuesday, July 14 at 3 p.m.
