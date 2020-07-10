Texas woman cited for bringing loaded gun to Richmond International Airport

“Our TSA officers are remaining vigilant during this pandemic and they are excellent at detecting prohibited and illegal items,” said Chuck Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Richmond International Airport in a release. “Travelers should never bring a firearm to a checkpoint. If they want to transport their gun, they need to make sure it is unloaded and packed in a hard-sided case. They should lock the case and take it to their airline check-in counter to declare that they want to fly with it. The airline representative will make sure it is placed in the belly of the aircraft for transport.”