Students won’t return to school if Virginia can’t stay in Phase 3, Northam says after uptick in COVID-19 cases

Doctors from VCU Health and the Richmond Health Department were on hand during an RPS Board Meeting on Thursday night, board members schools wouldn’t appear to be a major source of spreading coronavirus into the community. In fact, they say, only some 300 children and teenagers have made up Virginia’s COVID-19 cases, and very rarely are children sent to the hospital for it. Researchers say children are less likely to contract the virus, but the concern is the risk to teachers and staff.