Small Rain Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tropical Storm Fay misses our region well to the northeast. It will continue to move north along the Jersey Shore, New York City and the Northeast with gusty winds, flooding rainfall and rip currents along the East Coast.
Our next weather maker is a weak cold front arriving from the west tonight. This will provide us with a slightly better chance of a scattered shower and thunderstorm to form.
That front will stall near I-95 Saturday. Most of the region looks to remain storm free Saturday.
Tracking another weak weather disturbance for later on Sunday. This may trigger a scattered shower and thunderstorm later in the day and evening.
Turning even hotter mid to late next week. Central Virginia will be getting near 100 degrees! No signs of widespread rain at this time.
Through Friday evening: Sun, few clouds, hot and humid with only a stray rain risk. Highs low to mid 90s. Light north breeze may give us a little break in the high dew points and relative humidity.
Friday night: Scattered shower/storm chance through midnight. Partly cloudy. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a remote shower/thunderstorm chance. Most places remain dry. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Sunday: Hot and humid with an isolated shower/storm forming in the afternoon and evening. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower/storm possible. Highs upper 80s to 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows near 70.
Wednesday and Thursday: Hot and humid. Highs in the 90s. Lows lower 70s. Watching the chances for a shower and storm later on next Thursday. Hear index of at least 100 degrees in the afternoon!
