Sheriff’s office: Gordonsville man to face more charges following victim’s death

At approximately 8:30 pm on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in the 17000 block of James Madison Hwy for and assault. Upon arrival it was determined that a verbal altercation had taken place between several individuals. The verbal altercation escalated to the point where Leonard Lee Toombs, age 42 of Orange VA., was struck on the head with a piece of wood. Toombs sustained life-threatening injuries. Deputies performed life saving measures until EMS arrived. EMS transported Mr. Toombs to UVA hospital. On July 9, 2020 Mr. Toombs succumbed to his injuries. Rodney Wayne Landes, age 33, of Gordonsville, VA was arrested at the scene and charged with Malicious Wounding. Additional charges are pending. Landes is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail with no bond. The investigation is on-going and no further information will be provided at this time.