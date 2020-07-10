RPD seeks help in identifying man found dead in field

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man found dead in a field.
Police said the man was found around 8:30 a.m. on July 2 in the 1500 block of Valley Road without any form of identification.
Officers said he appears to be between 39 and 64 years of age and may be 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-7. The person’s race or ethnicity could not be determined.
“The deceased was clothed with a blue disposable top, the type usually provided to hospital patients, and maroon pants with an elastic waistband and silver snaps,” RPD said.
Police released these photos of clothing that were found near the body.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
