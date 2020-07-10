Project Grows awarded $100,000 grant to bring local food to area schools

“We believe that the garden is an ideal setting to create a safe and inspiring space for youth supporting their physical, mental, and social well-being, says Clara Metzler, Associate Director of Farm Operations at Project GROWS. " We know that kids who have a hand in growing their own vegetables in the garden LOVE to eat them! Bringing fresh local produce into our local school systems combined with nutrition education is helping to grow a new generation of engaged and healthy youth,” says Metzler.