Louisa County to spend CARES Act money on body cameras for all its officers

LOUISA Co., Va. (WVIR) - In the past 24 hours central Virginia has been reminded of the importance of body cameras with the release of video from an incident in Charlottesville.
Now, Louisa County has a plan to make sure all of its deputies are equipped with them.
With efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus underway, and a nationwide focus on policing, Louisa County is trying to make sure its deputies are able to handle both well.
“We can’t do our job without trust in the community,” said Chief Deputy Ronnie Roberts. “And that is what it’s all about.”
Chief Deputy Roberts says the trust will come through transparency.
“The moments where we need to evaluate the officers’ reaction to a particular situation - whether it be a normal day or whether it be in a heated situation,” he said.
The county is using over $130,000 from the Federal CARES Act and will spend an additional $45,788 annually for 55 body cameras.
CARES Act funding was given to localities to help ease the economic hardships brought upon by the Coronavirus pandemic. But Roberts says these cameras could help contact tracers battle the virus.
“It helps us when we are in contact with a lot of people in the community,” Roberts said. “At those moments is when we start collaborating with our folks in the Department of Health, when there is contact so that we can help them with tracing those individuals.”
The County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted in favor of spending the CARES Act money on these body cameras. At that meeting on July 6, Louisa County NAACP President Greg Jones shared his approval.
“The body cams for our Sheriff’s Department are greatly needed, and will certainly be an asset.” said Jones.
Chief Deputy Roberts said the department policy is that every time a deputy is interacting with the public, the cameras must be turned on.
