July Heat Wave Continues through Weekend. A Few Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Few evening showers and storms fade away. Heat Wave continues through the weekend. Small chances for afternoon storms.
A weak cold front will slide east across the region into Saturday morning. While hot again, the humidity may drop a bit. Most of the region looks to remain storm free Saturday. Another hot and humid day Sunday and as a weather disturbance approaches later Sunday, may trigger some showers and storms by evening.
A building area of high pressure next week, is set to make for even hotter temperatures in the upper 90s by the middle and end of next week. Heat index values will exceed 100. So the July Weather Wave will continue. Stay cool and drink plenty of water.
Tonight: Evening showers/storms fade. Partly cloudy, muggy, some fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance shower/thunderstorm. Most places remain dry. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Few PM and evening storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower/storm possible. Highs upper 80s to 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows near 70.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs mid to upper 90s. Lows low 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Slight storm chance. Highs mid to upper 90s. Lows low 70s.
Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms. Highs mid to upper 90s.
