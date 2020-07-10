It’s a heat wave !

Tracking a cold front

By David Rogers | July 10, 2020 at 7:34 AM EDT - Updated July 10 at 7:46 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Morning cloudiness associated with Tropical Storm Fay will gradually fade. Partly sunny skies will develop aiding in the return of hot and humid conditions. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front to our west will cause late showers and scattered storms, especially Tonight. The front is expected to stall near the mid-atlantic this Weekend, and while we won’t have wash-out conditions, both Saturday and Sunday will have a chance of scattered showers and storms. Have a great and safe Weekend !

Today: Becoming partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms, Low: low 70s

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 90, Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly suny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

