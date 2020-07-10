It’s a heat wave !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Morning cloudiness associated with Tropical Storm Fay will gradually fade. Partly sunny skies will develop aiding in the return of hot and humid conditions. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front to our west will cause late showers and scattered storms, especially Tonight. The front is expected to stall near the mid-atlantic this Weekend, and while we won’t have wash-out conditions, both Saturday and Sunday will have a chance of scattered showers and storms. Have a great and safe Weekend !