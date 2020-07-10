It’s a heat wave !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Morning cloudiness associated with Tropical Storm Fay will gradually fade. Partly sunny skies will develop aiding in the return of hot and humid conditions. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front to our west will cause late showers and scattered storms, especially Tonight. The front is expected to stall near the mid-atlantic this Weekend, and while we won’t have wash-out conditions, both Saturday and Sunday will have a chance of scattered showers and storms. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Becoming partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms, Low: low 70s
Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 90, Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Thursday: Partly suny, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.