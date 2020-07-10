Focused Ultrasound Foundation raises thousands of dollars for nonprofits in monthly drive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Staff members at Focused Ultrasound Foundation (FUF) in Charlottesville are doing what they can to make sure families have enough food during the coronavirus pandemic.
In June, workers tithed between 5-10% of their own paycheck to raise $10,000 for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
The Foundation exceed its goal, raising a total of $11,464. For the month of July, the it is raising money again to give to No Kid Hungry.
FUF Chairman Neal Kassell says the foundation hopes to raise money each month for nonprofits that focus on ending hunger.
“We considered a lot of options, and we decided that nothing could be more impactful than alleviating hunger,” the chiarman said.
Kassell said the donations from the Focused Ultrasound Foundation will hopefully continue each month as the pandemic continues, and as long as staff members are willing and able to contribute.
