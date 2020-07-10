Fluvanna County operating socially distanced summer programs for kids

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many kids are stuck inside for the summer, but one camp in Fluvanna County is operating socially distanced programs, keeping kids active and outdoors.
“We’re trying to get back to normalcy as much as possible,” Fluvanna County Parks and Recreation Director Aaron Spitzer said.
He is helping run a camp for kids ages 7 and older this summer.
“We wanted kids to be able to interact with each other as much as possible by keeping a safe distance,” He said.
The program has extra precautions in place to ensure the safety of all their campers. “We’re making sure everybody’s under the right temperature and we’re doing what we can to try to keep up,” Spitzer said. “All of the temperatures we’ve had so far, they’ve been under 98.6 degrees. As you know if you hit 100.5 that’s when you can’t come to our camp.”
Staff are taking all kinds of steps, from cleaning kayaks daily with bleach to conducting routine health screenings.
“We’re keeping distance. We’re wearing masks when possible when we’re close together. We’re distancing ourselves during hikes,” Spitzer said.
Kids at Fluvanna County Camp have the chance to take part in a host of outdoor activities.
“We’ll start with a craft in the morning. We’ll either take a hike down to one of our trails and we’ll do a creek hike,” Spitzer stated. “We have a disc golf course here at the park.”
Spitzer is looking forward to the weeks ahead and seeing the campers smiling faces again. “We just want kids to get out and get them not being inside all the time,” he said.
The camp is scheduled to run until July 31, but Spitzer is hoping to extend that another two weeks.
