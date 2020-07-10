CPD Chief Brackney speaks out following controversial body camera footage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney is weighing in on recent viral Instagram video and body camera footage captured on the Downtown Mall.
The videos show a police officer arresting a homeless man, who has been identified as 36-year-old Christopher Lee Gonzalez. The original Instagram video was posted Wednesday, July 8, and appears to show the officer in question becoming physical with Gonzalez. Both end up on the ground until additional officers arrive to help.
Some people in the community are angry about the way the officer handled the situation.
“So there’s a video out there. There’s these accusations that people were labeling: An assault had occurred, that there was a person being choked out on the mall, that they were being beaten down,” the police chief said during a press conference Friday, July 10. “And that this was occurring for no other reason than it was a person of color that was asked to politely leave the mall, and that they were being racially profiled.”
Brackney says body camera footage was made public to give context and to be transparent.
“It’s easy to take a single segment of a video, or a single segment, or photograph, or just a single line like in these interviews completely out of context,” she said. “Those are the kind of things that can cause communities, and rightfully so, to have a response that could lead to additional violence in the communities.”
Attorney Jeff Fogel believes this situation characterizes discrimination against a man for homelessness.
“We’re looking at the criminalization of poverty,” he said. “This is just crazy.”
Fogel believes that without police involvement, there could have been a very different outcome: “It’s just stupid for the society to be criminalizing poverty, and using all of the incredible resources that we use in the criminal justice system to go out to people who’ve got serious mental health issues, physical issues, or any other kind of to place them in a position where they don’t have a home,” he said.
The police chief is also being questioned about portions of the body camera video where what’s happening is unclear.
“The camera did not cut out. [It] was actually knocked off of the officer’s chest, and was dislodged when it was on the ground,” Brackney said. “Because these cameras get knocked off so frequently during scuffles and fights, we have ordered clips that will provide a way to have them attached more securely.”
“The body-worn cameras are placed on the chest area because it gives the best view and least likely to obstruct any of the interactions that will be occurring between any of our officers in the public that we engage with,” she added.
Many on social media are questioning if a choke-hold was used on the suspect.
“We do not train on choke-holds, or anything of that nature. That is not in their training, and it is not in any of our policies,” Brackney said.
Fogel disagrees with the way the officer took Gonzalez down.
“You don’t need to grab them by the head and wrestle them down,” he said. “There’s a lot of techniques that are taught to police officers about how to do that, and creates less of a danger for them, and certainly less of a danger than the person being arrested.”
The case has been referred to the Charlottesville Police Department’s internal affairs division. Chief Brackney declined to comment on specifics of the encounter, citing the ongoing investigation.
