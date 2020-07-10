Conservation group concerned crowds, trash affecting Sugar Hollow Reservoir

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Summertime means more people visiting lakes, rivers, and other waterways. However, in places like Crozet’s Sugar Hollow Reservoir, it can often spell trouble for the environment.
The Thomas Jefferson Chapter of Trout Unlimited says people are moving rocks, which can have a negative impact on the water life. This can affect fish’s ability to move through the waterways, as well as oxygen levels in the water.
A second concern is all the trash. Chapter president James Damron says they’re finding diapers, bottles and cans, and food wrappers strewn about.
“Not only just in the fact the water quality is affected, but you can step on the glass. Your kids are out here playing, got their shoes off and they were running in the rocks, and slice their feet. I mean, let’s just try to work together somehow and get people to understand, please take the trash home and think and protect these environments,” Damron said.
Damron is planning a Take Back the River day to help clean up around the Sugar Hollow Reservoir.
