Bipartisan legislation introduced to provide refurbished government computers to veterans, students, and seniors in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Four U.S. representatives from Virginia are working across the aisle on legislation to get computers to those who need them.
U.S. Representatives Denver Riggleman (R-VA-05), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07), Rob Wittman (R-VA-01), and Elaine Luria (D-VA-02) introduced the Computers for Veterans and Students Act Friday, July 10.
The act seeks to provide federal surplus and retired computers to nonprofit refurbishers to distribute to veterans, students, and seniors in need.
“The Computers for Veterans and Students Act would cut existing red tape, so that government computers no longer in use can be refurbished and provided to those in society who urgently need a helping hand. By partnering with nonprofits and recognizing a pressing need in our communities, our bipartisan bill is a commonsense step toward both eliminating government waste and making sure those who selflessly served are not left behind,” Spanberger said.
“I am proud to cosponsor the Computers for Veterans and Students Act, which will provide low income children and heroic American veterans with some of the tools they need. This bipartisan bill will help address some of the health access and educational issues in communities in Virginia and across the nation, " Riggleman said.
It is part of an effort to bridge the digital divide that has only been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
“As we work to slow the spread of COVID-19, it is critical that we equip communities with the technological infrastructure they need to carry out necessary tasks,” said Congresswoman Luria.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has laid plain how important it is for all Americans to have access to technology, and this legislation helps provide access to the people who have served our nation and to those who need it most.” said Congressman Wittman.
You can read the full text of the legislation here.
