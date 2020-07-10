American Shakespeare Center launches BlkFrs LIVE

In-person in Staunton, the 2020 SafeStart Season will feature an ensemble of actors performing Shakespeare’s beloved comedy of identity Twelfth Night in repertory with his tragedy of jealousy and racism, Othello. Both shows will appear on the stage at the Blackfriars Playhouse and under the stars on the grounds of the Blackburn Inn and Conference Center under ASC SafeStart — a series of protocols designed to mitigate COVID-19 risk to patrons, actors, and staff. Performances are slated to begin at the Blackburn Inn on July 25 and at the Blackfriars Playhouse on July 31. Calendar and ticketing details are available on the company’s website.