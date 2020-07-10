Albemarle County ESL teachers talk lessons learned from Spring online classes

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - When schools went fully online in March, English as a Second Language (ESL) students were left without the materials they needed and the personalized instruction that helps them succeed. That’s where teachers filled the gap.
When Albemarle County Public Schools shut down schools and shifted to online learning, the transition happened almost overnight. The steep curve of that transition was even harder on ESL students. Teachers went the extra mile, sometimes literally, to make sure students had what they needed to learn.
“We met parents at the bus when making lunches for the school lunch program,” Murray, Scottsville, and Red Hill Elementary School ESL teacher Eve Solomon said. “I met parents when they came into town, they would call me and say ‘Hey, we’re going to the store, would you like to meet us?' And I would meet with a student or give them materials.”
Getting students the supplies was just one challenge facing teachers and administrators. Classes being online also left students without the individualized attention they need. Again, teachers stepped up to the plate.
“Many of the parents requested that I work with their children, twice a week,” Solomon said. “So, I was on Zoom conferencing every day from nine to four in the afternoon.”
Across the school district, the pandemic forced teachers to innovate how they taught. Eve turned to examples from the real world.
“She planned fun, hands-on activities like cooking together by Zoom to emphasize math and science vocabulary,” ACPS ESL Liason Emily Elliott said. “Giving virtual tours of their home towns from around the world to help build language, history and geography.”
All of the lessons the teachers learned in the Spring will help them move to a hybrid educational model in the Fall.
“Technology is a tool in our toolbox,” Solomon said. “I don’t think there’s a thing that can replace classroom instruction.”
Albemarle County Public Schools says the district was able to help more than 150 english learning families, with the help of a 24/7 hotline.
