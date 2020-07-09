UVA students debate break of on-grounds housing contracts for fall semester

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the country, and with an unclear plan for what classes will look like at the University of Virginia, students must now decide if they will live on grounds or stay home.
Keyandra Morris, a rising fourth-year, is still planning to stay on grounds in the fall, but said there’s more confusion than clarity over what life will look like.
“My main thing is, I want to know what my classes are doing. Because we still don’t know, none of the students know, what they’re classes are going to be like… online or in person? If all of my classes are online, there’s no reason for me to go back. But I won’t know that, until the time when it’s almost too late,” Morris said.
In June, UVA reached out to students who filled out a housing application, giving them the option to leave the contract. Undergraduates have until August 1 to make a decision, while graduate students have until July 10.
UVA also updated the contracts to include a COVID-19 addendum, which includes wearing personal protective equipment and social distancing. Students planning to live in a hall-style dorm will be assigned specific sinks, stalls and showers in communal bathrooms.
“Just thinking back to my first year, I shared a bathroom with forty other girls, to think that they’re still doing that now, just seems like a bad idea,” Morris said.
Those living off grounds have similar concerns.
Virginia Whorley, a law student, says those who are staying in their apartments or home don’t know what the spring semester could look like or if they’ll need to renew or terminate their lease.
“For people who didn’t have leases or are subleasing or got out of their leasing, I find it hard to believe that the school is going to ask for students to lease for three months,” Whorley said.
Morris said she and other students need more answers before they make a decision.
“I still don’t have a move-in day, I don’t know if my roommate’s going to stay, I don’t know what it’s going to look like living there, I don’t know if I can have visitors or if I can go off grounds. So it’s going to be a huge change from what I expected my fun fourth year to be,” Morris said.
All students that leave their contract with UVA, but still take classes virtually, can reapply for housing in the spring.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.