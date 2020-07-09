Tracking Coastal Storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An area of low pressure is getting better organized near the North Carolina Coast. If it becomes a Tropical Storm, its name will be Fay. This storm system will track north through Friday. Keeping most of the rain to our east. Mainly east of I-95. A couple of shower could make it farther west to the Route 15 corridor. Extra clouds would keep temperatures in the upper 80s off the the east.