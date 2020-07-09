Tracking Coastal Storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An area of low pressure is getting better organized near the North Carolina Coast. If it becomes a Tropical Storm, its name will be Fay. This storm system will track north through Friday. Keeping most of the rain to our east. Mainly east of I-95. A couple of shower could make it farther west to the Route 15 corridor. Extra clouds would keep temperatures in the upper 80s off the the east.
Remaining hot and humid through the weekend. A separate cold front will arrive Saturday with a better scattered shower and thunderstorm chance.
A smaller rain risk Sunday through Tuesday. Heat wave conditions persist through next week!
Through Thursday evening: Clouds and sun, hot and humid with a stray shower/storm risk. Most places look to remain dry. High temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Thursday overnight: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Isolated shower chance. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Friday: More clouds east with slight shower chance. Most places will remain dry. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Isolated shower risk. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and muggy. Scattered shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated shower/storm chance. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Monday: Partly sunny, hot and muggy. Scattered shower/storm risk. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Hotter with most areas remaining storm free. Highs low to mid 90s. Lows lower 70s.
