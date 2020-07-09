Sutherland Middle School principal voices support for renaming school

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sutherland Middle School is projected to have its name changed before the 2020-2021 school year. Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) representatives said the school is one of 14 schools named after individuals that will undergo a review and possible name change.
The school’s Advisory Committee recently suggested the school’s original name, Mortimer Y. Sutherland Middle School, be changed to Lakeside Middle School, beating out Rivanna and Willow Creek as other finalists.
Sutherland was a members of the Board of Supervisors in the 1960s who did not support the integration of schools and voted against school athletics and sports that allowed both black and white students to participate.
Principal Megan Wood said she spoke with parents and students to come up with a new name for the school that better aligns with its values and student population.
“In the beginning of the process, I had face-to-face meetings with all three grade levels for kids that were interested, and there wasn’t an overwhelming, ‘We should name our school this.' It was more about, ‘We want to make sure whatever we pick is inclusive,‘” Wood said.
Lakeside was chosen to be geographically inclusive to the students who attend the school.
“We liked the fact that it represented the geography near the school, but that it didn’t speak to one specific community that feeds into the school,” the principal said.
Wood said the committee wanted to be as thoughtful and intention about the name change as possible.
“A lot of conversations in the committee sessions and in the public session was really being thoughtful and aware of the names that had be proposed to make sure that it would be inclusive to all of the students, that’s why we went towards the geography of the region than a different name,” Wood said.
A final recommendation on the school’s renaming will be sent to Superintendent Dr. Matthew Haas, who will send his recommendation to the School Board at its August 13 meeting.
