Starr Hill Brewery joins national effort to support equity and inclusion

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Starr Hill Brewery in Crozet is working to raise awareness about the injustices many people of color face.
it is one of hundreds of breweries across the country creating a stout called Black is Beautiful. Each brewery receives the base recipe from Weathered Soul Brewery in Texas, which spearheaded the project.
All of the proceeds go to local organizations of the brewery’s choice that support equity and inclusion. Starr Hill Brewery chose the Equal Justice Initiative.
“What we’re trying to do is do our part to raise awareness around the social injustices that are basically targeted towards a group of citizens of the United States,” brewmaster Robbie O’Cain said.
Starr Hill Brewery plans to release its version of Black is Beautiful in the fall. Three Notch’d Brewing Company and Random Row Brewing Company are also making their own versions of the stout.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.