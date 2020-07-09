PVCC student in healthcare class test positive for COVID-19

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is alerting students and faculty after someone tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a letter sent out Thursday, July 9, PVCC says a student participating in a health care class tested positive last week.
The community college says it reported the situation the Thomas Jefferson Health District, and that the student is taking all the necessary precautions with regard to quarantine and self-isolation.
The class has been suspended for two weeks.
Piedmont Virginia Community College says it will keep everyone updated as any future situations arise.
07/09/2020 Letter to Students from Piedmont Virginia Community College:
PVCC Students, Faculty, and Staff,
PVCC was recently made aware of a confirmed case of Covid-19. A student participating in a health care class has tested positive for the virus last week. The situation was immediately reported to the Virginia Department of Health-Thomas Jefferson Health District. They are monitoring the student, and the student is taking all the necessary precautions with regard to quarantine and self-isolation. The class has been suspended for two weeks.
We continue to follow all CDC and TJHD guidelines, and will keep you updated as any future situations arise.
