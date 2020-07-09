New rent and mortgage relief program to help central Virginians

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new program will soon help people keep up with mortgage and rent payments through the coronavirus pandemic.
The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, the Central Virginia Regional Housing Partnership, and their community partners are launching an emergency mortgage and rental assistance program.
It aims to keep over a thousand families hit hard financially by the pandemic in their homes and off the streets.
“We don’t want to see a large eviction process,” TJPDC Executive Director Chip Boyles said. “We don’t want to see a large homeless creation, and by taking some of the housing worries off for the families, hopefully they can spend more time with health and job duties.”
The program kicks off on Wednesday, July 15.
It will cover Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Nelson, and Louisa counties, as well as Charlottesville.
