The heatwave continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nice start to our day. However, temperatures and humidity will rise throughout by this afternoon. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front, east of North Carolina. While most of the rain will be east of I-95, we will see increasing cloudiness this afternoon. A few scattered showers and storms are possible Friday. There is a cold front to our west that will deliver more showers and storms throughout the day Saturday. Early showers Sunday, will give way to improving conditions later in the day. Have a great and safe day !