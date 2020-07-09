The heatwave continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nice start to our day. However, temperatures and humidity will rise throughout by this afternoon. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front, east of North Carolina. While most of the rain will be east of I-95, we will see increasing cloudiness this afternoon. A few scattered showers and storms are possible Friday. There is a cold front to our west that will deliver more showers and storms throughout the day Saturday. Early showers Sunday, will give way to improving conditions later in the day. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds and sun, isolated storm, High: around 90
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 70s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Saturday: Showers and storms, high: low 90,,Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Early showers, clearing, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
