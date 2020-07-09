Heat Wave Continues. Some Storm Chances Through Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Heat Wave to continue. Tropical Storm Fay develops off the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Some storm chances through the weekend.
The sixth named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season developed Thursday afternoon off the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Tropical Storm Fay will track along or just inland as it moves north up the coast of Mid-Atlantic and into the Northeast. Gusty winds, heavy rain, flood risk, rip currents for the Mid-Atlantic coast and Northeast Friday and Saturday. The impacts from this storm will stay well to our East.
Hot and humid Friday and through the weekend. A stray afternoon evening storm possible Friday. An approaching cold front this weekend will give rise to some hit and miss afternoon and evening storms, both Saturday and Sunday. Hot temperatures will carry through next week.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Isolated shower chance. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Friday: More clouds east with slight shower chance. Most places will remain dry. Partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Isolated shower risk. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, humid, scattered showers and storms. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.
Sunday: Partly sunny, hot, humid. Few PM storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Few PM storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, humid. Slight chance of a storm. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows around 70..
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs low to mid 90s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.