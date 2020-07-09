Family requests that Arthur Ashe statue be temporarily moved from Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Family members of Arther Ashe have requested that the monument be temporarily removed from Monument Avenue, according to a city spokesperson.
The spokesperson said the family made the request during the recent period of unrest in the city. Family members said they would like it to be removed until there is no threat of it being damaged.
Officials said the matter is still being considered and the city will continue to have discussions with the family regarding their wishes.
There is no word on where the statue would go.
